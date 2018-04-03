The leaders of three Baltic states are expected to ask U.S. President Donald Trump to do more to deter Russia by bolstering U.S. forces on NATO's eastern flank at a White House meeting scheduled for April 3, RadioLiberty reported.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, and Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis are among the strongest critics of Russia in the European Union and are visiting Trump amid mixed signals about his intentions toward the Kremlin.

A senior Lithuanian official told the AFP news agency that the three Baltic leaders will ask Trump to send Patriot long-range antiaircraft missiles more frequently for war games in the Baltic states. The official said they also want to become a part of NATO's larger European antimissile shield.