YEREVAN. – At least three people who was injured in the blast in Burger King fast-food restaurant was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, Armenian ministry reported.

Minister of Healthcare Levon Altunyan again visited St. Gregory the Illuminator medical center to see the victims of the explosion.

The minister first of all visited the intensive care unit to see the girl who underwent thigh surgery yesterday. The minister inquired about her health condition. He also noted that three young Russian tourists are in good health condition and are able to continue their tour.

Earlier it was reported that the explosion occurred on Monday evening in Burger King restaurant on the Northern Avenue in downtown Yerevan.

The ministry of emergency situations released the identities of the injured: Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.