YEREVAN. – VisaMetric company will not be able to accept applications for Schengen visas starting from April 3 due to technical problems, German embassy in Armenia said in a statement.
The German embassy continues accepting the applications, the embassy said, adding that the appointments booked via VisaMetric are in force.
“The embassy will soon provide an opportunity to book visa appointments through its online system,” the statement reads.
Earlier the German Embassy in Armenia said they would no longer accept applications for Schengen visa for Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, and will transfer the function to VisaMetric center starting April 3. VisaMetric is a Turkish-Russian consortium that won the tender.
German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler said the company would be engaged in accepting applications only, while the relevant staff sent by the German Foreign Ministry to Armenia is still responsible for the processing of the applications.
