YEREVAN.- German Embassy in Armenia will continue accepting applications for Schengen visa until the situation with the VisaMetric company is clarified.

Earlier it was reported that starting April 3 the German Embassy in Armenia would no longer accept applications for Schengen visa for Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, and would transfer the function to VisaMetric center. However, the Armenian Justice Ministry suspended the activities of the company.

According to Radio Liberty, German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler does not want to comment on why the Armenian Justice Ministry temporarily suspended the work of VisaMetric.

"We did not hide the fact that the company really has Russian-Turkish origin. But we have to wait and see how the process goes," Matthias Kiesler said. " At the moment I cannot say whether we will again accept applications for visa in the future or we will be able to find a solution. I want to repeat that the agreement concluded between the Germany's Foreign Ministry and the VisaMetric company provides that protection of personal data will be at the highest level, and I can assure that they can't be transferred to the third party".

In turn, head of Personal Data Protection Agency, Gevorg Hayrapetyan noted that the temporary suspension of the VisaMetric's activity is provided by law and is not connected with public interest.

As for the origin of the company, then, according to the head of the agency, this circumstance did not become the reason of the inspection. However, in making a final decision, the agency will surely take into account the fact that Turkey isn't included in the list of the states providing rather high level of personal data protection.