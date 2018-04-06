Mobile editing powerhouse app PicsArt has recently introduced the PicsArt Gold subscription option to expand the otherwise free app and provide access to additional editing resources and ad-free experience. PicsArt Gold was created based on the request of the app’s active users.

PicsArt Gold unlocks the app’s premium tools. Subscribers will have access to over 3,000 stickers, 300 frames, 250 fonts, 200 backgrounds, 200 collages, and 100 masks in addition to the free options. That’s just the numbers at the start, however — PicsArt Gold users will also have access to new content delivered bi-weekly.

Moreover, PicsArt Gold provides the users with access to the ad-free app. PicsArt Gold is completely ad-free, which means the editing process will never be interrupted by any type of ad.

PicsArt Gold is now available globally in 150 countries. To access it, users need to update the app, tap on “Store” and choose the Gold package. The subscription costs $8 per month or $47.88 in case of a year subscription. Before purchasing the package, users can test it using a one week free trial.

The PicsArt app is available for free for Android, iOS and Windows devices. It has over 100 million monthly active users and 500 million downloads. The app provides over 3,000 free creative tools and special effects and includes over 10 million #freetoedit images and over 3 million of #freetoedit stickers.