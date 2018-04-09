YEREVAN. – Before his inauguration as the fourth President of Armenia, President-elect Armen Sarkissian and his wife were hosted at the Presidential Palace, on Monday morning.

Outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan welcomed Armen and Nune Sarkissian, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the talk, President Serzh Sargsyan noted that the President-elect’s inauguration was going to be held in several minutes and, taking the opportunity, he once again wished Armen Sarkissian every success.

“Mr. Sarkissian, we have already had the opportunity to speak about the imperatives of our country’s development,” President Serzh Sargsyan said. “I am sure that we will be able to state new achievements after a while. We are duty bound to succeed, in fact. I am sure that Mrs. Nune will assist you because it is just a necessity.”

The President-elect, for his part, thanked Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan for the hospitality.

“Mr. President, I share your view that there is no other way but success,” President-elect Armen Sargsyan said. “I believe that the pledge of future achievements is not only the path covered over the past 30 years, but especially what has been done during the last decade. I certainly look forward to working closely with you for many years ahead.

“I am sure that Nune will assist me not only because I have enjoyed her company for the past 50 years, and that she has been my wife for over 40 years, but also because we have Mrs. Rita’s brilliant example of how to back the President; moreover, not only to support, but also to lead the way in specific domains. In a word, I feel that we have much to do yet. I am ready to proceed to work.”