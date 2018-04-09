YEREVAN. – Armenian parliament’s standing committee on the European integration gave a positive conclusion to the ratification of the agreement between Armenia and the EU that was signed on November 24, 2017.

The agreement signed between Armenia and EU is an example of a success story, head of Armenian parliament’s standing committee on foreign relations Armen Ashotyan said during a meeting on Monday.

At the same time, he said, Armenia is the first country in the Eurasian area, which showed the possibility of combining completely different integration processes, especially if there is a corresponding political will.

At the same time, Ashotyan noted the importance of parliament’s role in the signing of this agreement.

“Every committee in the Armenian parliament will have to work with this agreement after its ratification," Ashotyan said.