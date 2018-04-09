Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will leave Facebook out of growing concern for the carelessness with which Facebook and other Internet companies treat the private information of users, USA TODAY reported.
"Users provide every detail of their life to Facebook and ... Facebook makes a lot of advertising money off this," he said in an email to USA TODAY. "The profits are all based on the user’s info, but the users get none of the profits back."
Wozniak said he'd rather pay for Facebook than have his personal information exploited for advertising. And he heaped praise on Apple for respecting people's privacy.
"Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you," Wozniak said. "As they say, with Facebook, you are the product."