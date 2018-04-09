Defense Army conscript Narek Harutyunyan born in 1998 was killed by Azerbaijani shooting on Monday at about 14:20 in the southern section of the contact line.

Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan mentioned that investigation is underway to reveal details.

“The Defense Ministries of Armenia and Karabakh share the grief of the loss and express solidarity with the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the killed soldier”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted on his Facebook page.