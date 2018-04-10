YEREVAN. – We hope that the EU will start give the start of a visa liberalization process soon, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian said during the debates on EU agreement in the Armenian parliament.

Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels, and it replaces the Armenia-EU Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Armenia-EU agreement mentions the possible launch of the visa-liberalization dialogue.

“The Armenian side did not wait for the discussion of certain points of the dialogue, and has already made several legislative initiatives in this regard. We have made some steps and we hope this would be assessed by the EU,” Nazarian said․

He added that EU will provide 170 million euro in aid to Armenia for 2017-2020, and the document is already approved.

Armenia deputy FM presents EU agreement at Parliament