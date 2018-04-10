YEREVAN. – The Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels, and it replaces the Armenia-EU Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation.

Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian on Tuesday noted about the aforementioned at the National Assembly, as he presented the bill on ratification of a Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia as well as the EU, European Atomic Energy Community, and their member countries.

In his words, this new agreement raises Armenia’s bilateral relations with the EU to a new level and aims to normalize these relations.

“There is a specific clear reference [in this agreement] to the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] issue,” Nazarian added, in particular. “The agreement reaffirms the commitment, which the EU stated, to support the efforts and approaches by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

“The document states that Armenia will gradually bring its legislation closer to the EU legislation,” the Armenian deputy FM noted as well.

Also, he informed that this agreement forms an institutional framework that manages and coordinates Armenia-EU relations.

“The Armenia-EU agreement will lead political and economic relations towards a new, higher level,” Garen Nazarian concluded, in particular.