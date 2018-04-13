The US is considering striking eight potential targets in Syria, CNBC reported.

According to the source, those targets include two Syrian airfields, a research center and a chemical weapons facility.

The Syrian military transferred a significant amount of air resources to Russian-controlled airfields, in the hope that Washington would not want to strike there.

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump told Russia to get ready for a missile attack on Syria after Russian ambassador to Lebanon said any US missiles fired at Syria would be shot down.