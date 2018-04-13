YEREVAN. – The “My Step” initiative members, and led by opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday marched and arrived in Yerevan State University (YSU).

But the doors of the YSU main building were closed.

Pashinyan stated, “Tell the [YSU] rector that MP Nikol Pashinyan has come to [see] you.”

The rector’s spokesperson came down to meet the demonstrators, and he noted that he will convey Pashinyan’s wish to the rector.

And Nikol Pashinyan said, “We carried out this symbolic act in response to the pressure being applied to the students by the rectorate of the YSU and of the other institutions of higher education.”

Ultimately, the “My Step” initiative members succeeded in entering the YSU building.

As reported earlier, a group of students on Friday assembled outside YSU and started a boycott of their classes.

Subsequently, they went and met Nikol Pashinyan, and his supporters, who arrived in capital city Yerevan along the lines of the “My Step” walking campaign.

On March 31, Civil Contract Party, and led by Pashinyan, kicked off the aforesaid walking campaign—whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by now ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—through numerous towns of Armenia, and which will conclude on Friday at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, with round-the-clock rallies.

Also, they had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the MPs on April 17, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at parliament on that day.