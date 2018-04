STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijan violated ceasefire along the contact line between Azerbaijani and Karabakh armed forces around 300 times last week

Overall, 3,300 shots were fired in the direction of Karabakh positions from April 8 to 14, Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement. In the northern direction, Azerbaijani armed forces also used grenade launchers.

The Karabakh army units continued combat duty and responded only in case of necessity.