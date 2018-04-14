The UN Security Council rejected on Saturday a Russian resolution calling for condemnation of military strikes launched by the United States, Britain, and France on Syria targets overnight Friday-Saturday in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack earlier this month, The Times of Israel reported.

The Russian measure would have condemned the “aggression” against Syria and demanded that the three allies refrain from any further strike.

Only three countries — Russia, China, and Bolivia — voted in favor of the resolution at the end of an emergency meeting of the 15-member council called by Russia on Saturday. Eight countries voted against (the US, Britain, France along with Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, Kuwait, and Ivory Coast) while Peru, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, and Equatorial Guinea abstained. A resolution needs at least nine “yes” votes to be approved.