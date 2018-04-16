YEREVAN. – If the National Assembly (NA) session will be held somewhere else, we will take Yerevan under our control.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday told the aforesaid to reporters.

“Yerevan will truly become the capital city of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia,” he said. “We will block off everything.”

He noted that their main objective is Tuesday’s NA session, and to ensure people’s presence at France Square in downtown Yerevan.

As reported earlier, Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday had called on people to block Yerevan’s bridges, streets, and subway on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.