YEREVAN. – Opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan announced that the demonstrators have blocked several streets in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

“The plans to block the houses of the RPA members are [also still] in force,” he added. “As to which of them we will carry out depends on the people’s support.”

The police, in turn, have closed off Baghramyan Avenue with barriers, so that the protesters will be unable to reach the NA building.

Also, Pashinyan confirmed the information that police have detained several representatives of their political party.

The demonstrators had attempted to block the Yeritasardakan subway station, but had failed. In addition, the subway cars do not stop at Baghramyan station.

A large number of police forces have accumulated on the street near the aforesaid subway station, and which runs parallel to the NA building.

Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday had called on people to block Yerevan’s bridges, streets, and subway on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.