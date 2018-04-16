YEREVAN. – Police of Armenia have called on opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters to refrain from unlawful actions.

The respective police statement says, in particular, that speaking on Sunday at France Square in downtown capital city Yerevan, Pashinyan called on people to on Monday morning carry out actions, a considerable part of which are a violation of the Law on Freedom of Assembly.

“In some cases, some of these actions (…) contain a real threat to the lives and health of the citizens,” the statement also reads. “We call on the organizers and some participants of the rally to refrain from actions that contain offenses.”

As reported earlier, on Monday morning, Pashinyan and his supporters have blocked Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.