YEREVAN. – “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday was taken from Baghramyan Avenue to hospital, in capital city Yerevan (PHOTO).

“He was with me,” Civil Contract Party press officer Tigran Avinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. “He has injuries; his face was injured, is legs were injured by barbed wire. But I don’t think that they are serious injuries.”

Just recently, police took special measures against the demonstrators.

According to preliminary information, there are other injured.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.