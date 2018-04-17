YEREVAN. – The opposition called for a mass rally at Republic Square, the central square of Armenia’s capital city Yerevan (PHOTOS).
Head of “My Step” initiative, MP Nikol Pashinyan whose supporters are surrounding the buildings of state institutions called to gather at 6:30 pm at Republican Square.
Earlier Pashinyan has announced the start of a national velvet revolution.
