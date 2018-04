YEREVAN. – Armenia’s former president Serzh Sargsyan has been elected a Prime Minister with 77 votes for and 18 against.

Armenian lawmakers elected the prime minister for the first time in Armenia’s history after the Constitution was amended and Armenia changed its form of government and handed more powers to the prime minister.

Serzh Sargsyan was nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnakustyun.