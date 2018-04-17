YEREVAN. – Now begins the phase of forming a government, and which will not last long.
Newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, noted the above-said after his election Tuesday by the National Assembly.
“When submitting the government program, we will already be able to record that we have properly surmounted the Constitution-based transition to a parliamentary system of governance, at least in terms of the formation of the [respective] institutions,” Sargsyan said. “Time has come to deliver ‘meat’ and ‘blood,’ content to those institutions, [and] which we will do together.”
Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia by a vote of 77 for and 17 against.