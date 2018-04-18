The US Department of State has formally reacted to the recent political developments taking place in Armenia, reported the Voice of America.

In particular, the State Department’s respective statement says it has noticed that a large number of protest rallies are taking place in capital city Yerevan and in some other cities in Armenia, and thousands of citizens of the country have taken to the streets to exercise their right to freedom of expression and assembly.

As per the statement, the US Department of State closely follows the ongoing protests in downtown Yerevan and in some other towns in Armenia, and it is encouraged by the respectful and responsible conduct by most of the demonstrators and the police.

But the US State Department expressed concern by the information on the clashes occurring at times between the police and demonstrators, and during which there were injured, and therefore it called on all sides to show restraint and to avoid any tension or violent actions.