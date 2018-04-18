Former US First Lady Barbara Bush was an advocate of the American family, and she will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well, the US President Donald Trump tweeted.
.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4OW72iddQx— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, in their turn, also highlighted the contribution of Barbara Bush to the strengthening of family values in the United States, Daily Telegraph reported.
“We’ll always be grateful to Mrs Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but we’re even more grateful for the way she lived her life — as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit.”
Barbara Pierce Bush passed away on April 17, 2018, at the age of 92. Her husband, George Bush served as the US President from 1989 to 1993.
Barbara Bush promoted universal literacy and founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.