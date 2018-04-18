YEREVAN. – Supporters of “My Step” initiative led by MP Nikol Pashinyan marched to the building of the Armenian Foreign Ministry following their sit-in near the Yerevan City Hall.

The protesters blocked the entrance and urged those working in the building to join their struggle.

Yesterday the demonstrators also blocked the building of Armenia’s foreign office.

Protest actions against Serzh Sargsyan’s election as a Prime Minister continue since April 13. The demonstrators led by “My Step” initiative leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan have been blocking streets and squares in Yerevan. Over 40 people were injured in clashes with police. Several dozens were apprehended.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister by a 77-17 vote during a special session of parliament on Tuesday.