YEREVAN. – Police are deploying a large number of forces in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene that the law enforcement has deployed forces, especially at the area adjacent to France Square.

Police do not allow protesters to enter the busy sections of the streets in the area.

“My Step” initiative leader, Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests on Yerevan streets, ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares.

They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.