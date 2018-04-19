YEREVAN. – As a result of the investigation of the criminal case into the mass disorders that occurred on late Tuesday evening at an intersection in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, one of the persons directly involved in these incidents has been identified and found.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that that this person is a Yerevan resident, and he has been arrested.

The investigation is in progress to find all other persons directly involved in these incidents and to bring them to account.

On late Tuesday night, some people broke traffic lights, trash cans, and road signs at the aforesaid intersection, and they attempted to block roads.

“My Step” initiative leader, Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—who heads the ongoing opposition movement in protest of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister—had stated that provocateur groups have appeared, and they want to incite violence.