YEREVAN. – One of the girls, who are picketing outside the Government of Armenia Building No. 3 in downtown capital city Yerevan, felt ill, and blood was flowing from her nose. An ambulance arrived and provided first aid.

Police continue blocking off this building with a human chain with shields. The demonstrators are still there, too.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—who heads the ongoing opposition movement in protest of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister—called on the police to lay down their shields, helmets and clubs and to join their fight.

Pashinyan on Wednesday had announced that on Thursday they shall block the government building as well as other government department buildings.

The first Cabinet meeting of the Sargsyan-led government will be convened on Thursday.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan, ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.