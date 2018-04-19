YEREVAN. – Two persons have been arrested along the lines of the criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating, and on suspicion of having direct involvement in the mass disorders that occurred on late Tuesday evening at an intersection in downtown capital city Yerevan.

On late Tuesday night, some people broke traffic lights, trash cans, and road signs at the aforesaid intersection, hit the police vehicles that arrived at the scene, and attempted to block roads.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has released a respective video.

The police are searching for the other offenders that are on this footage.

To note, “My Step” initiative leader, Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the ongoing opposition movement in protest of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister, had stated that provocateur groups have appeared, and they want to incite violence.