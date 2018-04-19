YEREVAN. – “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan as well as Civil Contract Party member Vahagn Hovakimyan had submitted written notifications to capital city Yerevan Municipality, and in connection with holding rallies and marches, from April 13 to 18.

Even though relevant decisions were taken on the basis of these notifications, the said rallies and marches were held in other places and streets, and in violation of the restrictions that were specified in the decisions, the city hall informed Armenian New-NEWS.am.

Also, no notification was submitted to Yerevan Municipality regarding Thursday’s rally and march.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by holding rallies, marching, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.