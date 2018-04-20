YEREVAN. – Emigration is Armenia’s “bleeding wound,” said Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, in an interview to a local TV company, and speaking about the program to make the country’s population reach 4 million by the year 2040.
To the remark that the opposition speaks about 300 thousand emigrants in ten years, Sargsyan responded as follows, in particular: “Of course, it’s a bit exaggerated, but emigration is our bleeding wound; very perilous, very painful to us [Armenians]. I’m not saying to justify [it], but we must take into account that emigration is characteristic not just to Armenia.”
As per Sargsyan, emigration is always happening. “We are trying to resolve the problem.”
“Yes, I have declared—and I’m confident—that this is an attainable number: Having a population of 4 million by the year 2040,” added the Armenian PM. “Within the next several weeks, we will start public discussions on Armenia’s development strategy until the year 2030. And the numbers, the indicators that are there will at least convince everyone that we are going toward that main indicator.”