YEREVAN. – The demonstrators—led by “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—on Friday morning are marching towards Komitas Avenue in capital city Yerevan.

Pashinyan stated that being detained by the police should not be perceived as something terrible, since it is a manifestation of civil disobedience. Also, he called on people not to worry too much about the police impounding the demonstrators’ vehicles, with which they are blocking the streets as a sign of protest.

Reflecting on activist Tigran Mazmanyan being sentenced to two months in prison for breaking into the Public Radio of Armenia building, Pashinyan said even though he had stated that he assumes full accountability for the demonstrators’ bursting into this building, police do not target him, but rather the protesters.

And when asked whether he is not concerned that this movement may weaken as a result of such police actions, Nikol Pashinyan responded, “They will not be able to develop the events in that direction.”

Pashinyan on Thursday announced that on Friday they will resume their protest action of total blockade of Yerevan streets. Also, he noted that they will close off subway stations, too, and called on everyone to either not go to work or to join them on Friday.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.