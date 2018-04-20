YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Friday hosted Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians, and Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The interlocutors reflected on the ongoing large-scale protests in the country and expressed their concerns by the respective current situation, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Considering it natural that there may be dissatisfaction, demands and concerns in any country, the catholicoi underscored the expressing of protest solely in civilized way, and by respecting the constitutional order and laws of the country.

Also, Karekin II and Aram I expressed their satisfaction and appreciation that the use of force, clashes, and conflicts have no place in this process.