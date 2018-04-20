YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia on Friday hosted Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians, and Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

They reflected on the situation in the country in recent days.

The interlocutors noted that there are numerous accumulated problems that need immediate solution, and that Armenia needs to proceed along the “road” of real reforms, and with the inclusion of all the strata of the society; and first and foremost—of the youth.

The Armenian catholicoi welcomed the President’s invitation for a respective dialogue, and stressed that this is the right and the safe way for finding the best avenue out of the current situation and for guiding toward resolving the existing problems.