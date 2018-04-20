City Council can remove the memorial dedicated to the 1915 Armenian Genocide, which was opened several days ago without obtaining the appropriate permission. This decision was made by Cologne's administrative court in Cologne, DW reported.
Activists from the "Remember the Genocide" initiative group set up a 1.5 meters high steel sculpture on the left bank of the Hohenzollern Bridge in the city center on April 15.
The three-sided pyramid bears on the capped tip a bronze pomegranate with a notch, which symbolizes the Armenian genocide. The inscription entitled "This Pain Affects Us All" is written in Armenian, German, Turkish and English.