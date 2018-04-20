YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan hopes for pragmatism and rationalism of the Armenian nation.

His comment came in an interview with Armenia TV channel.

Speaking about the protest actions that continue for the eighth consecutive day, Karapetyan said people should realize that the actions “have no perspective”.

When asked where to find “the crossing point” given that the authorities call for dialogue, and protesters insist on a "velvet revolution," Karapetyan said it can be found “right now” if you think rationally and pragmatically.

“We suuffering reputational damage, we are not perceived as a predictable country, and this will lead to certain consequences. I do not see any obstacles to the immediate start of talks. Why should we wait?” he said.