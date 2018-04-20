We must be sure that internal problems will be solved with respect for the principles of democracy and the rule of law, US congressman Adam Schiff said, commenting on the Armenia's recent events, VOA reported.

Schiff noted: "We are watching events in Armenia with the great interest and concern. We hope that there is a peaceful solution. The rule of law should prevail in order to avoid cases of violence."

Adam Schiff noted that he is also worried about the fact that there is already a risk of violence on the line of contact. "There are many external problems. Therefore, we must be sure that internal problems will be solved with respect for the principles of democracy and with the rule of law, " he said.