YEREVAN. – There is a tense atmosphere in the country. The 24-hour monitoring of social networks and other publications shows a clear increase of hate speech and violence, including calls on resolving problems through weapon; this is extremely unacceptable, since it intensifies the situation.

This is noted in a statement by Arman Tatoyan, Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia.

“24-hour investigations show that violence and intolerance campaigns are being carried out through the comments under the media publications and reports. There are also frequent cases of violence,” the statement also reads. “The comments under the publications in social media describing the actions of police that call for violence towards police officers and in separate cases to deprivation of life are of special concern.

“In these circumstances, blockade of vehicles of the persons, responsible for the most important functions of the state is also unacceptable.

“Alerts related to child rights violations have significantly increased. A strong protection and security of children based on the principles of their best interest should also be ensured.

“This situation is fraught with the threat of serious human rights violations and the dangers of obstacles to preventing these violations.

“In all these circumstances, it is our duty to exert every effort for the peaceful settlement of the situation. Therefore, I call all actors of the process to show tolerance and responsible attitude, to refrain from activities straining the situation and creating dangerous situation for violence cases.

“All calls and exhortations which are aimed at peaceful settlement of the situation are welcomed.”