The residents of Ujan village, in the Aragatsotn Province of Armenia, on Saturday closed off the highway leading to capital city Yerevan.

They have parked several trucks and placed stones on the road.

A participant in this action told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, thus, they are expressing their protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, and are joining the respective movement.

Also, several dozen demonstrators are heading toward Ujan.

There also are police officers and police cars on this motorway.