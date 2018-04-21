YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has arrived to Yerevan’s Republic Square to meet with opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported, Sarkissian came to the square accompanied by a small number of bodyguards.

It should be noted that Armen Sarkissian released a statement earlier today, noting that he is "willing to meet with Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan with the purpose of mitigating the existing tension through dialogue between political forces.”

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan urged Nikol Pashinyan to immediately start political dialogue and sit down at the negotiating table, and the police threatened to disperse the rally.