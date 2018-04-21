Political parties of the Karabakh's Parliament have released a statement about the ongoing developments in Armenia, the press service of the Artsakh parliament reported.

"There is a deep concern in Artsakh about the events taking place in the capital of the Republic of Armenia, Yerevan, and other cities. It’s not hard to imagine the strength of the feeling of support that is so demanded for Armenians of Artsakh, and soldiers defending the border.

Our statehood is sacred for the Armenians worldwide, which we found at the cost of irreversible losses and sacrifices. Only two years ago, during the April war, we witnessed how fragile is the peace on the borders of Artsakh and Armenia, and how strong the Armenian soldier is, when in the rear there is a society that puts the security of the nation above all, preserving the unshakable foundations of statehood.

The cause for deep concern is developments with extreme manifestations of tension, which threaten the essential foundations of national security - the internal stability and defense capability of the state. Due to his prudence and unity, our nation has always managed to adequately overcome the challenges.

The political forces of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, relying on the wisdom and foresight of Armenian people, call upon to refrain from steps aggravating the situation, and achieve a peaceful settlement of the current situation through legality and dialogue, in sake of the peace in the homeland and national solidarity.

“Free Motherland” Party

Armenian Revolutionary Federation

Democratic Party of Artsakh

“Movement-88” Party,” the statement said.