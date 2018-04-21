World-renowned French-Armenian singer, composer, and actor Charles Aznavour responded to opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan's call.
"Although I am far away because of my obligations, my heart remains in Armenia. I am very affected and worried by the current situation. I invite all parties to come together at the table to find a solution and to avoid any violence. Everyone will have to make concessions to maintain the unity of the nation around the humanistic and democratic values that are dear to us.
My strongest desire is for youth to find its place and flourish in a prosperous and peaceful Armenia," Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Aznavour noted in his statement.