YEREVAN.- Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan will meet the Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan in the "Marriott" hotel on Aprill 22, “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan said in the video message posted on his Facebook page.

"After my yesterday's statement, after today's meeting with Armen Sarkissian, we received confirmation that Serzh Sargsyan is ready to meet and discuss this agenda. I will negotiate with Serzh Sargsyan about the terms of his resignation and transfer of power without shocks tomorrow morning, at 10:00 in Marriott hotel.

I want to inform that in this regard our actions in the administrative district of Erebuni will not take place at 11:00 tomorrow, but at 12.00-12.30," Nikol Pashinyan said.