YEREVAN. – Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan urged to strengthen the protest movement.

His remark came after the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan in Marriott Hotel on Sunday.

“I urge Armenian citizens to continue campaigns of civil disobedience with renewed vigor, and today at 7:00 PM again gather atRepublic Square. You saw that Mr. Sargsyan is inadequate and has no control over the situation,” opposition MP said.

During the meeting, Serzh Sargsyan recalled tragic events of March 1, 2008.

“This means you did not learn the lesson from March 1, 2008,” said Sargsyan.

Pashinyan, in turn, noted that Sargsyan threats have no legal basis, as their protests are peaceful.

“I call on the police not to interfere with the freedom of assembly, even if they create certain restrictions, "he said.

Asked how to prevent possible bloodshed, if the demonstration is dispersed with the use of special means, Pashinyan said: “Let them not threaten us with bloodshed. Mr. Sargsyan did not learn the lessons of March 1 and I am sure that he will draw lessons in the course of this political process”.