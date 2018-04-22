YEREVAN. – The protesters reached Artsakh Street where they were met by riot police with truncheons and shields (PHOTOS).

The protesters tried to pass through the police shield, but police started throwing stun grenades. Nikol Pashinyan was taken by police.

Before the clashes, Pashinyan appealed to the police, urging them to lay down their arms and join their fight.

“Do not sacrifice our homeland to a corrupt clan, it's a matter of the future of your children and family. Lay down your arms and join the people,” he said.



The deputy from Yelq bloc Sasun Mikaelyan addressed the participants of the rally, urging them not to be afraid of anyone.