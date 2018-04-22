STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement in order to cover up its provocation at the line of contact, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Azerbaijani MOD said yesterday’s statement about tension at the line of contact that was issued by Karabakh Defense Army was false and targeted at distracting public attention from unrest in Armenia.

“This style of work was fully expected and fully complies with the strategy adopted by the military and political leadership of Baku.

In fact, as to the accumulation and movement of adversary’s manpower and equipment on the contact line between the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and Azerbaijan, we suggest watching the video without comments,” the Karabakh army said.