STEPANAKERT. – The tension at the line of contact between the armed forces of Karabakh and Azerbaijan which began on the afternoon of April 21, was also maintained during the night, Karabakh army said in a video.
NKR Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan visited the outposts of the NKR Defense Army, located in the eastern direction, got acquainted with the situation at the front line, checked the combat readiness of the troops and gave instructions, the statement says.
He noted that despite the fact that the situation is tense, it is under the control of the Artsakh army.
“I noticed some changes in the nature of the movements [Azerbaijani] troops,” he said, adding that there are movements of a different nature, in particular movement of armored units, tanks and armored personnel carriers.
In his opinion, this activities are connected with the internal political situation in Armenia.