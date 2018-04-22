YEREVAN. – MP from Yelq faction Aram Sargsyan said he met with his colleagues Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan who were arrested earlier on Sunday.

However, the lawmaker failed to meet with Nikol Pashinyan. Talking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Aram Sargsyan said he has no idea where Pashinyan is.

“I was assured that he is ok, the conditions are normal. I used all methods to meet with Pashinyan, but it did not work,” he said.

Earlier Aram Sargsyan said he had called PM Serzh Sargsyan to ask for a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan.

A short meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan was held in Marriott hotel on Sunday morning. In response to Pashinyan’s intention to discuss conditions of his resignation, Sargsyan accused the politician of blackmail and left the hotel.

Later on police used force against protesters on Artsakh street and detained dozens of people, including MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan. The whereabouts of Pashinyan are unknown. Mirzoyan and Mikaelyan are at Shengavit police station. All three were later arrested.