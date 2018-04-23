YEREVAN. – Armenian police said 33 people were detained in Yerevan as of 12:00.

Protest actions are being held throughout the capital city. Numerous actions are also being held in Vanadzor, Sevan, Hrazdan.

Monday is the eleventh day of the mass demonstrations against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament.

As reported earlier, Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests Sargsyan becoming PM—opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, had a very short talk before the media on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, riot police used force against demonstrators on a street in Yerevan and took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan.

Later, three of them were formally detained. Pashinyan’s whereabouts, however, is currently unknown.

As of Monday 12am, police have detained 315 people.