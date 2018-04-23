YEREVAN. – The parliamentary immunity supposes that a lawmaker can be detained only when committing a crime, Armenian Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan told reporters on Monday.

Speaking about whereabouts of Civil Contract party member and leader of “My Step” initiative Nikol Pashinyan, Harutyunuan said he had asked whether the members of his family were notified and the lawyer was provided.

The Minister assured that Pashinyan has a lawyer, but added that the parliamentary immunity supposes that a lawmaker can be detained only when committing a crime.

“The fact that they did not obey police calls to stop the rally is considered a crime,” he added.